46-hour closure to impact El Paso drivers this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There will be a 46-hour closure on Alameda Avenue starting Nov. 9.

Tx-DOT said crews will be demolishing ramps that lead from I-10 to Juárez.

It’s a part of the I-10 Connect project.

Alameda Avenue will be closed to all traffic at U.S. 54 starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The closure will reopen Monday at 7 a.m.

Tx-DOT said Eastbound traffic will have to turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds Street.

Westbound traffic will have to use U.S. 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 487 (Copia Street).

Courtesy: Tx-DOT

Alameda will still remain open to traffic except for the area immediately under U.S. 54.