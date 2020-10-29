44th annual Turkey Trot goes virtual

Local

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Along with other holidays this year, Thanksgiving will look and feel different. That includes annual traditions like the YMCA of El Paso’s Turkey Trot.

The 44th annual run is going virtual in 2020. Runners can choose to complete a 5K or a 3K Fun Walk that participants can complete in their neighborhood between Nov. 6 to Nov. 28.

“We have added new race features to encourage families and friends to run together, either in person or virtually,” said Theresa Hendrix, executive director of the Westside and Bowling Family YMCAs.

The community is encouraged to sign up this month to secure a Turkey Trot T-shirt.

To register, visit elpasoymca.org. The last day to register in person at any YMCA branch is Nov. 7 and at the Westside Family YMCA is Nov. 12. For any questions, please call (915) 5849622.

