44 new COVID-19 deaths, total number of deaths climb to 1,121

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department reported 44 new virus related deaths on Thursday, along with 275 new cases.

Health officials say these deaths did not occur in the same day, but over a period of about four months.

All 44 patients had underlying health conditions. They include a man and woman in their 30s, six men in their 40s, four men and three women in their 50s, seven men and three women in their 60s, two men and five women in their 70s, six men and five women in their 80s and one man in his 90s.

The total number of deaths is now at 1,121.

There are currently 37,527 active cases in the El Paso community. Health officials said that 52,188 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.