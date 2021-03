LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting 245 new COVID-19 cases with 40 in Dona Ana County on Saturday.

Sixteen deaths were also reported across the state, two of those deaths in Dona Ana County.

The deaths in Dona Ana include a woman in her 50’s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 50’s who also had underlying health conditions.

The total number COVID-19 related deaths in New Mexico is 3,716 and total cases is at 185,132.