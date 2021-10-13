$395K in Community Policing Grants headed to El Paso, Socorro

SAN ANTONIO – Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday that the Cities of El Paso and Socorro were awarded federal grants totaling $395,500 to encourage and improve community policing efforts.

“Making sure our communities are safe is of critical importance, and one of the best ways we can do that is by ensuring our law enforcement officers are working hand-in-glove with community policing efforts,” said Sen. Cornyn.

“I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to keep Texans in the El Paso area safe.”

The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) as part of the Community Policing Development (CPD) program.

Recipient Project Description Award Amount



City of El Paso



Crisis Intervention Teams – Implementation of CIT



$191,500



City of Socorro







Crisis Intervention Teams – Implementation of CIT



$204,000 TOTAL $395,500

