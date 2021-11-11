3 people shot in Lower Valley park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officials say three people have been shot in a Lower Valley park.

The initial call came shortly before 7:30 Thursday night along the 8100 block of Independence, which the address for Shawver Park.

The popular park is alongside the Playa Drain Trail, has several soccer fields, as well as an indoor pool and two baseball fields.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that the victims were taken two separate hospitals, however their conditions were unknown.

EPPD officials continue to investigate the incident, and will release information as the investigation allows.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our newscast at 10 p.m.

