EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in West El Paso, fire dispatch said.

The crash happened at 7:36 p.m. at Mesa and North Desert. One person was transported with critical injuries and two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire dispatch.

El Paso Police say its Special Traffic Investigations Unit, which looks into serious or fatal crashes, is on the scene.