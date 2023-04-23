Police say they have arrested 29-year-old Damian Arce, 27-year-old Tyisha Mullen and 29-year-old Cantrell James Miller in connection with the incident in the parking lot of Jaguars.

Police say at about 2:46 a.m. they observed a vehicle in the parking lot with two people inside. Officers made contact with Arce and Mullen and asked Arce to get out of his vehicle to investigate possible marijuana usage.

Arce then attempted to flee the area by driving away and allegedly struck a police car and several customer vehicles while dragging the officers.

Police said an altercation ensued between the officers and Arce and Mullen while they were being taken into custody.

While officers were attempting to take the two into custody, a third person, Miller, drove in the direction of the officers, while revving his engine, police said.

At one point, police say a 1-year veteran officer “feared for his safety” and fired his gun.

Miller fled the scene and the vehicle was later found abandoned in Central El Paso. He was arrested Saturday, April 22.

Miller is facing a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Arce is facing two charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Mullen is facing a charge of assault on a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Miller’s mug shot was not available.