EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department hosted its Firefighter Class 100 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, where 29 members were sworn in as firefighters.

During the ceremony, they were presented with their certificates by Interim Fire Chief Killings and family members pinned on their new badges for the first time.

This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long hours of study, and an unwavering commitment in preparation to serve the citizens of El Paso.

Part of the graduating class included a brother and sister duo, George and Jackie Morales.

They were two of three former Del Valle School students who helped launch the DV Fire Tech program at the school in 2016. The other graduate from that program was Arturo de la Rosa.

Congratulations to Class 100!

