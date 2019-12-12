28th Annual Navidad de La Fe Luminarias taking place on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Scenic Drive will be lit up on Saturday (Dec. 14) as part of the 28th Annual Navidad de La Fe Luminarias.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. about 4,000 luminarias (sand-filled paper bags with a candle) will be lit along El Paso’s Scenic Drive creating a serenity of campfires for drivers.

The annual event is put together by the Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. who said about 100 of its staff members and volunteers work together throughout the day to stage the holiday tradition.

“This is our organization’s gift to El Paso. Luminarias are traditional, shining beacons of hope for peace and social justice. They are a symbol of the commitment that La Fe has had to our community’s families since 1967,” said La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta.

The event is free and open to the public.

Traffic information:

Traffic will enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Ave. and head westbound in a single lane.

Vehicles will exit Scenic Drive at Rim Road.

Drivers are asked to dim their vehicle’s lights and proceed slowly and cautiously along the event route.

Participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times.

People taking part in the event can also donate canned foods and other non-perishable food items.

Organizers said the items should be dropped off at the top of Scenic Drive with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves.

For more information on the event, you can call 915-545-7190.