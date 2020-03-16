21 reported COVID-19 cases in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced four additional positive cases for COVID-19 on Monday.

The most recent cases according to the state Department of Health are:

A 20-year-old male in Bernalillo County

Two 30-year-old females in Bernalillo County

An 80-year-old male in Bernalillo County

According to a release, the New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the positive patients.

The investigations include contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexico now has a total of 21 positive cases of COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 14

Sandoval County: 2

Santa Fe County: 3

​​Socorro County: 2

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).