EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Below is a list of 4th of July events taking place in El Paso and New Mexico over the holiday weekend. We will be adding events as information arrives in our newsroom.

Las Cruces Electric Light Parade

The theme is “patriotic spirit and American dreams” for the City`s 2022 4th of July Electric Light Parade. The Electric Light Parade begins at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. in Las Cruces, NM.

Adrovino’s Desert Crossing special BBQ menu

Located at 1 Ardovino’s Drive in Sunland Park Drive, Ardovino’s will present its special BBQ menu between 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Plaza Hotel La Perla Bar 4th of July special hours

The Plaza Hotel’s La Perla rooftop bar in Downtown El Paso will be open for reservations from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. There will be DJ entertainment, specialty cocktails and an open bar. The culinary team will serve an All-American BBQ for $35, which includes grilled items, fruit kebobs, assorted pies and baked goods. Reservations can be made at www.opentable.com or by calling 915-440-0051.

Socorro Independence Day celebration

The City of Socorro is having its Independence Day Extravaganza from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday July 2 at Cougar Park, 10664 Socorro Road. Reservations: 575-589-0653

The Rotary Club of West El Paso hosting its 24th annual 4th of July parade

At 9 a.m. on July 4, starting at the Western Hills Methodist Church, 530 Thunderbird Drive, the parade will begin and go through Shadow Mountain Drive and through Mesa Street. It ends at Coronado High School.

El Paso Eastside parade at Hanks High School –Annual Lions Peoples 4th of July Parade

The annual People’s Parade hosted by the El Paso De Norte Lions Club. Usually, the parade starts at 9 a.m. at Hanks High School. Its route goes from Montwood High School along Montwood Drive to Yarbrough Avenue, with the endpoint at Album Park on Album Avenue.

Abundant Living Faith Center Fireworks Show

Beginning at 7 p.m. on July 4, the East El Paso location (1000 Valley Crest Drive) & at the West El Paso location (7100 N. Desert Blvd.) the celebrations will include live music, worship, food trucks, games, and a fireworks show.

4th of July at Ascarate Park

El Paso County Parks & Recreation is inviting the community to join their 4th of July fireworks at Ascarate Park, Monday, with activities beginning at 2:00 p.m. Activities include food trucks, swimming, and of course fireworks.

The Ascarate Pool will have two swim sessions from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Adults pay $3, and youth pay $2 – cash only. Tent rentals are available for each swim session. Within the park on the east side of the lake, the newly renovated festival area (old Western Playland footprint) will host an assortment of food trucks from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ascarate Golf Course VIP Picnic Party promises a spectacular view of the fireworks with the best seats in the park. Tickets are only $35 for adults, $10 for children under 10 years old and can be purchased in advance at the Pro Shop. The ticket includes dinner from Clasico, a parking pass, door prizes, backyard picnic games and live music by “Hypnosis.”

A fireworks display will take place on the west side of the lake at 9:20 p.m. offering optimal viewing for everyone within the park. Parking will be $5 per vehicle and no charge for those who walk in the park. Picnic shelters are available to reserve throughout the park with fees starting at $50 for the day.

11th annual Pop Goes the Fort Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Celebration

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is honored to perform and celebrate at the 11th annual “Pop Goes The Fort” concert in salute of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect our country.

The free concert celebrating America`s Independence is on Monday, July 4, 7:30pm at Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd. EPSO conductor Bohuslav Rattay will lead the El Paso Symphony in a patriotic and pops concert featuring the USO Show Troupe.

The program will include traditional Sousa marches like The Washington Post and Stars and Stripes Forever and music from E.T., Jurassic Park, The Greatest Showman, Indian Jones plus more. In addition, members of the 1st Armored Division band will conduct and perform with the El Paso Symphony. The concert will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display.

The concert is open to DOD (Department of Defense) I.D. holders and their guests. Civilians interested in attending can now get a Fort Bliss recreation pass. Information at https://home.army.mil/bliss/index.php/my-fort/all-services/gate-information. For information contact the MWR at (915) 568-3500. Gates open at 4pm. No outside alcoholic beverages, glass containers or pets allowed. Food trucks available in the park.

This concert is a highlight in our season. What a wonderful blessing to get to start our season performing for our troops at Fort Bliss! Bohuslav has put together an exciting and varied program mixing traditional patriotic music, contemporary patriotic music, and pop music. Ruth Ellen Jacobson, Executive Director of the El Paso Symphony

El Paso Chihuahuas & GECU Independence Day Celebration July 1-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas and GECU will be at Southwest University Park for three nights and as always a fireworks celebration will take place but an extra special display for the 4th weekend. A specialty jersey auction will take place. The Chihuahuas play at home on Friday July 1 vs. OKC, Saturday & Sunday. The Chihuahuas will be on the road on Monday July 4.

Wet n Wild 4th of July Fireworks Show

Wet n Wild will host a 4th of July fireworks shows with their parks hours on MOnday running from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. On Saturday July, 3rd, Wet n Wild will host its EP Sun City Pride Splash Party, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Once the park closes, only Pride Guests will have access to extended hours to keep the party going for two more hours in the Jungle Park and that’s when the “largest wave pool party” begins.

Admission includes: Private Area | Extended Hours | After Party Access

$45 Online | $50 at the Gate

Up and Running 4th of July 5K

Run El Paso, a nonprofit that promotes health and fitness in the community through running, is hosting a 4th of July 5K run.

