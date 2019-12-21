2003 Christmas Eve murder case still open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The case of a man who was murdered on Christmas Eve sixteen years ago remains open.

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2013, at approximately two in the afternoon, Fernando Martinez, 44, was found dead inside of his Northeast El Paso business at 4496 Titanic.

Martinez was the owner and operator of Saygo Bakery Equipment Service.

According to a release, homicide investigators found that Martinez was visited by a person or persons at the business around noon.

Officials say one of those visitors fatally shot Martinez in the upper torso, leaving him dead.

Martinez, who was originally from Artesia New Mexico left behind a child that was only 4-year of age at the time of the murder.

Detectives from the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating those responsible for this homicide.

Anyone with any information on this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.