EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man has been charged after two vehicles go up in flames in Downtown Las Cruces.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Las Cruces firefighters were sent to a call of two vehicles on fire in the parking lot of the Firestone Auto Care store at 311 South Main Street.



Firefighters quickly extinguished the fires, however another vehicle, a pickup owned by the business, was found to have damaged property in the bed of the truck.

While there, firefighters discovered a small brush fire near a building on the northwest corner of Main Street and Bowman Avenue. That fire was also quickly extinguished by firefighters.



According to Fire investigators, 49-year-old Samuel Cabrales-Nevarez, was located nearby and found to be responsible for setting the vehicles on fire and for damaging property in the bed of the pickup.

He was charged with two counts of arson and one count of criminal damage to property.



Cabrales-Nevarez was then booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

