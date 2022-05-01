EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon rollover wreck in Northwest El Paso sends three people to the hospital, two with serious injuries.
Emergency crews say the wreck happened around 4 p.m. at I10 East and Transmountain.
Officials add that the wreck involved two vehicles, with no other information released.
Look for updates on KTSM.com and in our later newscast.
