2 arrested after Texas DPS car chase in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two young men were arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, after a car chase in Northeast El Paso.

A DPS Tropper stated in a report, he observed several cars illegally parked near Walter Jones Blvd. and George Perry Blvd. on Dec.4 at around 10 p.m.

The trooper said as he approached the vehicles to issue a citation, two Ford, Mustang passenger cars, one black the other silver, fled the scene on to Spur 601 turning onto Loop 375.

The black Ford Mustang, driven by Danny Andrade, 19, was pulled over on Loop 375 and was taken into custody, according to records.

The second driver continued being chased until he was pulled over at a stop near the intersection of Saul Kleinfield Drive and William Payne Court, reports said.

Officials identified the second driver as Elvin Portillo,19, and took him into custody as well.

No damage or injuries were reported.