EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Monday is the first day of school for thousands of kids and parents around the region, and for those who may be nervous about the start to the school year, districts are working to ensure a smooth transition into the semester.

School districts in the Borderland have put new measures in place so that kids can feel safe walking through the doors, especially after two years of online learning. Many teachers also used this time to create engaging lesson plans for their students so they can start their year right.

For Socorro ISD, it means introducing a STEAM program into their schools. the transition to a fine arts academy means an increase of hands on learning opportunities for the kids, keeping them active as they learn the curriculum according to SISD Superintendent Nate Carmen.



“Well it means that students who love fine arts or a love for science engineering technology and math will have those available to them in the district if they want to look outside of the district this may not take the place of some private lessons but it will also give some opportunities to our students they might not have before so again this campus alone will able to sample all the different areas of fine arts.”



This year for parents the school year means more than just textbook and learning, but whether their child will be safe within their school walls.

For them, EPISD is ensuring parents that they are taking the proper precautions for their schools.



“We have ensured that all of our campuses preschool audit as directed by the governor the office of the governor we have ensured that all of our campuses that the perimeter door security checks have been done accordingly and we of course have reviewed our emergency operations plans with each of the campus administrators and each of the campus faculty and staff, ” Manuel Chavira, chief of police services EPISD shared.

All other districts have taken the extra step for student safety this year, to ensure a safe and wonderful school year. To see what the other districts are doing, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school

Uniform Scramble: Shortages send parents searching for school clothes

El Paso area school districts review, upgrade school safety measures

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.