$19k raised in 24hrs for Canutillo 6-year-old girl in need of service dog

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM)– Aubrey is a six-year-old girl, full of life, kindness and love. Recently she began having seizures due to a rare genetic condition she was born with so her parents started quickly looking for options to help their little girl.

She was born missing part of her sixth chromosome and never had seizures until recently.

“The way her neonatologist explained it was that we all have chapters and in one of hers she’s missing a sentence,” Lucy Vasquez, her mother, said.

Vasquez said when Aubrey had her first seizure, they didn’t realize what was happening right away until paramedics explained. Aubrey is a happy and energetic child, so they said there were no warning signs easy to detect beforehand.

Her parents said they’re looking at investing in a service seizure dog for Aubrey, which will help them detect when a seizure is coming so they can prepare, but they come at an expensive cost.

Barkerhaus Kennel in El Paso’s Lower Valley is one of the oldest, most historic kennels in El Paso, which also specializes in training and breeding seizure dogs. Angie Morgan, the owner of the kennel, said service dogs can sense seizures anywhere from five to 15 minutes before a seizure starts through their sense of smell.

“It could save their life, if they knew that something’s going to happen they could sit down and readvise them to get in a comfortable position,” Morgan said. “It’s amazing what these dogs could do once they know what their job is.”

Morgan said one of the most dangerous things about people who have seizures is that they can easily fall and hit their head when they get one. Morgan said a service dog can stop that from happening.

Aubrey’s parents started a GoFundMe fundraiser for their daughter because service dogs come starting at $15,000 in El Paso, and most times are not covered by insurance.

“The average cost nationwide is $25,000-50,000 believe it or not so that’s a lot of money,” Morgan said. She said they try to reduce the price as much as they can in El Paso and provide fundraisers to help families looking for service pets.

Vasquez said her family was surprised to see that even within just a day from posting the GoFundMe, they already surpassed their $15,000 goal with friends, family and people in the community all coming together to help Aubrey.

“No matter how much you think you do it alone there’s people out there willing to help,” Aubrey’s father said.

Her parents said they also wanted to raise awareness about children with disabilities and how service dogs can help.

“It just means a lot to know we have such great family and friends that not just love us but love Aubrey and know all the struggles she’s gone through,” Vasquez said.