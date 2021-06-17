18-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday Horizon shooting

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old has died from injuries sustained during a shooting last Sunday in a Horizon neighborhood.

Police confirmed Samuel Vasquez Jr., 18, died in an update on Thursday. Additionally, another 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured as a result of the incident. A juvenile has been taken into custody for Criminal Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault, the sheriff’s office says.

“Further charges are expected as the investigation continues,” a news release says.

On Sunday, a call came in almost two hours after midnight on the 300 block of Canyon Vista Drive. Deputies assisted the Horizon City Police Department and the scene was transferred over to the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

