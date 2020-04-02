18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in El Paso; City leaders implement new changes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health in El Paso reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of positive cases in El Paso now stands at 68.

The Department of Public Health said the positive cases in El Paso County include 38 females and 30 males.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of El Paso has amended the City’s emergency directive regarding the businesses and civilian directives.

The following are some of the changes that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m., April 1, and will remain in effect until further notice:



-All individuals living within the City of El Paso are directed to stay at home or at their place of residence unless they are performing essential duties, working in essential business, government, etc. Public and Private gatherings of any number of people are prohibited.

-Any travel is restricted to approved activities. Anyone returning from travel of 100 miles or more outside the City must self-quarantine for 14 days.

-Any public of private gatherings at any recreational area, park, pool or recreational facility is prohibited. This includes a hike and bike trails, whether formally recognized by the City or not; including, but not limited to any golfing in public or private courses; any gathering in school recreation areas, tennis clubs, and any other private recreational club; the area near Socorro Independent School District Student Activities Complex (“SAC”) located near 1300 Joe Battle Boulevard; all to include the use of any type of recreational vehicle at any outdoor area.

-Critical infrastructure and construction activities that are exempt are more clearly defined.

-Business owners must provide mandatory rest breaks of at least 15 minutes every four hours so workers can follow hygiene guidelines. Additionally, businesses can take no adverse action against an employee who has been quarantined or advised to self-quarantine due to possible exposure.

Officials said that the directive still allows the public to visit grocery stores, gas stations, and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The updated order with additional changes is available at www.EPStrong.org under “Health Orders.”

Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling 3-1-1 or visiting www.EPStrong.org and follow the instruction on the red banner at the top of the website’s page.