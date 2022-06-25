El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Downtown dressed in color and bursting with pride Saturday morning, with El Pasoans joining family and friends for the annual Pride Parade.

People rode in cars, floats, and some even rollerblading through the parade. The streets were filled with many supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Those who attended the parade shared that ‘love is love’ and said they feel like they can be themselves especially, after seeing the turnout today.

“I came kind of conservative today, cause this is my first pride so I wanted to see what it was like, but definitely makes me feel more comfortable to come on the street on a normal day and dress how I want to,” said Ajay Sharpe.

Many shared with KTSM what pride means to them.

“No matter where you’re at be prideful of yourself, and who you are, who you identify as and who you wanna be.”

“Pride means gay, gay means happy, we’re all happy.”

After the parade, a picnic at Houston park was held for all in attendance. Food and beverages were provided and people enjoyed the entertainment by local Sun City Drag Divas and DJ Big Daddy.

