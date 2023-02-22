EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Migrants stuck in a storm drain tunnel were rescued after making an illegal entry into the U.S. the night of Sunday Feb. 19, 2023 according to U.S. Border patrol Acting Chief Peter Jaquez.

The migrants attempted to escape Border Patrol by using this dangerous tunnel

located at the intersection of S. Boone and Laredo Street on south central El Paso, Chief Peter Jaquez added.

El Paso Fire department assisted Border Patrol crews getting the 17 migrants stuck in the tunnel and were checked on the scene.

No injuries were reported.