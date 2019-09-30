14 El Pasoans charged with prescription drug offenses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division has arrested multiple El Pasoans and Southern New Mexico residents in connection with prescription drug fraud or manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance involving prescription drugs.

The DEA alleges the suspects obtained or conspired to obtain controlled prescription drugs including fentanyl, hydrocodone, Zolpidem Tartrate (Ambien), clonazepam (Klonopin), tramadol, alprazolam (Xanax), Tylenol with codeine, Lyrica, phentermine, Promethazine with codeine.

In a separate joined Texas DPS/DEA investigation, three people were charged with manufacture and delivery of hydrocodone, phentermine, and Xanax for trafficking.

“The diversion and abuse of prescription drugs remain a significant problem in our community,” said Kyle W. Williamson, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA El Paso Division. For the health and safety of our citizens, DEA and its partners will continue to target the illegal diversion of these pharmaceuticals, the abuse of which leads to addiction, destroys lives, and all too often results in death.”

The following suspects were charged:

ASHA, Sheryhan Tayseer, 38 – El Paso FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

MADRID, Senaida El Paso FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

PENA, Jose Ivan, 20 – El Paso MAN/DEL CONT SUBS

RENTERIA, Rosalinda. 30 – Socorro, TX FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

ROMAN, Kellie, 31 – El Paso FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

VALENCIA, Yvette, 49 – El Paso FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

WAPIENNIK, Joseph, 35 – El Paso FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

LERMA, Deseray 21 – El Paso POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 4oz < 5lbs. POSSESSION OF CS III/V & UNLAWFUL CARRY OF A WEAPON

LERMA, Ramon, 19 – El Paso POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 4oz < 5lbs. POSSESSION OF CS III/V & UNLAWFUL CARRY OF A WEAPON

RANSON, Creshawn, 20 – El Paso POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 4oz < 5lbs. UNLAWFUL CARRY OF A WEAPON

GARCIA, Michelle, 39 – El Paso Arrested 9-24-2019 FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

DAIZ, ALEJANDRA 31 Sunland Park, NM Arrested 9-10-2019 FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV

GALINDO, Juan Carlos, 30 – El Paso In custody on unrelated charges MAN/DEL Controlled Substance PG 3/4

VAUGN, Cindy, 62 – Roswell, NM Summons to Appear FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTIONS SCH III/IV



On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, agents from DEA and DPS arrested 10 of those charged. Alejandra Diaz and Michelle Garcia were arrested prior to September 25, 2019. Cindy Vaugn was issued a summons to appear and Juan Galindo is incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Assisting in this operation were agents of the DEA, Texas DPS, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Border Patrol, El Paso Police Department, El Paso County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, members of the 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and members of the 5th Judicial District of New Mexico.

To report prescription drug fraud, please contact DEA: 915-231-4300 or DPS: 915-849-4000.