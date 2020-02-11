13-year-old boy shot in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 13-year-old minor was shot in the southside of Juarez last night.

The victim, simply identified as a 13-year-old boy, was shot multiple times, according to authorities in Juarez.

Relatives of the minor took him to the nearest hospital where he received medical attention.

Police officers arrested three suspects, two minors and one adult, in connection to the shooting.

The suspects allegedly confessed to shooting the victim because he had drug debt.

The victim and suspects have not yet been identified.

