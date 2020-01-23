13-year-old arrested for allegedly calling in fake threat against school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police arrested a 13- year-old boy for allegedly calling in a fake threat against his school.

Police say the phone call came in around noon yesterday, regarding a threat against Lynn Middle school.

According to police, the caller said another boy was going to cause harm to students at the school.

Minutes later Lynn Middle School was placed on lockdown for about an hour and officers later identified and interviewed the possible suspect.

No weapons were found on the student or at the school, therefore the threat was deemed a hoax.

The boy was charged with making a threat that interfered with the school, according to police.

Police say the boy’s identity will not be released because of his age.