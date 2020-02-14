12th traffic fatality reported by El Paso police; only 5 reported during same time last year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has reported the 12th traffic fatality for 2020.

The victim in the latest traffic fatality has been identified as 44-year-old Bernadette Esquivel.

According to authorities, the crash happened on Jan. 27 on the 8500 block of Diana.

Police said the driver of a 2002 Ford Econoline was driving westbound on Tetons at Diana and came to a stop at a four-way stop sign.

A second driver in a 2002 Ford Expedition who was traveling southbound on Diana collided into the Ford Econoline after running through the four-way stop area, police said.

Initially, police said Esquivel reported only minor injuries at the scene but she was still taken to a local hospital.

Special Traffic Investigators were then notified by the Medical Examiner’s Office that Esquivel succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Police said there were only 5 traffic fatalities reported at this time last year.

Correction: El Paso police originally said the crash happened on Dyer St. Authorities later corrected the address to Diana Dr.

