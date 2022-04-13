EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library is receiving a generous book donation from the Black Friday Stores.

The store is donating 10,000 new books that will be given away at the Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event.

The popular children’s event is set for Saturday, April 30 at Memorial Park Reserve, 3100 Copper. The celebration features thousands of free books for children and various educational and interactive booths.

El Paso Public Library staff will be on hand to receive the books from the Black Friday store.

Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros started in 1997 as a partnership between the El Paso Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department.

