10-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in September crash on I-10 caused by tire blowout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 10-year-old girl died Saturday from injuries sustained in a crash on Sept. 29 on Interstate 10 East just outside of Las Cruces, according to New Mexico State Police.

At about 9 a.m. on Sept. 29, NMSP investigated a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 10, near milepost 159 south of Las Cruces.

An initial investigation indicated that a 2012 Buick passenger car driven by a 30-year-old El Paso man was traveling east on I-10 when it experienced a tire blowout. After the blowout, the Buick was struck by a 2000 Sterling Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) pulling a trailer that was also eastbound on I-10.

The driver and two passengers in the Buick suffered injury in the crash and were transported to an area hospital via ambulance. Their conditions are not known.

A third passenger in the Buick, the 10-year-old girl, was airlifted from the scene. On Saturday, she died at an El Paso hospital.

The 29-year-old driver of the CMV, a New Mexico man, was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash and seatbelts appear to have been properly used.

For the privacy of the family, NMSP does not identify children or surviving victims in fatal crashes.

NMSP is investigating the crash.