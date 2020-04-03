10 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County.

The total number of cases that have been reported now stands at 78.

The City fo El Paso Department of Public Health continues to advise the community to stay home.

City health officials said the positive cases in El Paso County include 44 females and 34 males:

“We must continue to make changes to protect yourself and your family by staying home and avoiding contact with those who may be infected. We can keep the total number of cases low in El Paso if we all do our part to protect our community,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority.

COVID-19 is spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Health officials said there are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

-Stay home and avoid large crowds whenever possible.

-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Local public health officials also want the public to become familiar with COVID-19 signs and symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If these symptoms don’t improve they should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

As of Wednesday, the City of El Paso has amended the City’s emergency directive regarding the businesses and civilian directives aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. Residents are directed to stay in their homes and if they must run essential errands they should do so by themselves and avoid taking seniors and children with them. As they make their way in the community, they must maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For referral, services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.