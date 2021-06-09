$1 million bond for second suspect in Far East El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested a second man in connection to a shooting in Far East El Paso last Thursday.

Oscar Contreras, 25, is behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Facility in Downtown on a $1 million bond. He was arrested by police gang investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.

He is charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury. It’s unclear what role he played in the case.

Police say Joey Gonzalez sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on June 3 on Nina Pearl Drive. Police were dispatched to the area, where they found Gonzalez and arranged for him to be taken to Del Sol Hospital for treatment, where the second gunshot was identified.

Officers with the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit identified Jonathan Meraz, 17, as the suspected shooter in the case. On Saturday, officers executed a warrant for Meraz at his residence on Merry Meadow Place in Far East El Paso.

This story will be updated.

