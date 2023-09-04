EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –One man was killed in an early Monday morning shooting in the 200 block of McClintock Dr in the Upper Valley area in El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the initial call was made at 12:30 a.m. in reference to a family violence incident, where a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arguing outside an apartment complex and a 27-year-old man intervened and instead of deescalating the situation, it did the opposite when fired his gun injuring the 22-year-old man.

The 22-year-old man was found by police when units arrived and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers responding to this incident said the 27-year-old man is cooperating. He and the 21-year-old female were detained as part of the investigation.

Authorities added there is no danger to the community.