1 injured in train derailment in Vado

Local

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:
Vado train derailment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured after a BNSF Railway train derailed in Vado early Wednesday morning.

According to BNSF, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, 12 empty rail cars and two locomotives derailed on a BNSF train.

The train’s engineer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, said Amy Casas, senior director of external communications for BNSF.

The derailment happened at NM 189, Milepost 2, according to Ami Evans, public information officer for the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Evans said the cause of derailment is not yet known.

Casas said BNSF crews are working to clear the site and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KTSM 9 News will update this article as more details become available.

NMDOT is asking motorists to use caution in the area.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Yolanda Arriola Fund established

Local economy could lose millions with Sun Bowl cancelation, major Sponsor helps some affected

World AIDS Day

Virgen de Guadalupe statue at St. Mark

City urges El Pasoans to get tested

Sun Bowl Association makes it official ― no bowl game in 2020

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link