1 injured in train derailment in Vado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured after a BNSF Railway train derailed in Vado early Wednesday morning.

According to BNSF, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, 12 empty rail cars and two locomotives derailed on a BNSF train.

The train’s engineer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, said Amy Casas, senior director of external communications for BNSF.

The derailment happened at NM 189, Milepost 2, according to Ami Evans, public information officer for the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Evans said the cause of derailment is not yet known.

Casas said BNSF crews are working to clear the site and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KTSM 9 News will update this article as more details become available.

NMDOT is asking motorists to use caution in the area.

