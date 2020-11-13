1 in 4 Americans want to live somewhere else due to their local government’s pandemic response

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twenty-six percent of Americans said their local government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has made them want to move away from where they currently live, according to a new survey from Redfin.

“2020 has made Americans realize just how much power their local governments have over their way of life,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

“If residents of a certain area feel their local rules are too lax or too strict, they may want to move somewhere where the local leadership is more in line with their personal beliefs. And the rise in remote work means some people can move to a different city or state without changing jobs, removing what’s usually a major barrier to relocation.”

The same report also revealed that 53 percent of Americans are uncomfortable with the idea of moving to a big city, up from 39 percent before the pandemic.

School shutdowns are also affecting where people want to live. Nineteen percent of survey respondents said school shutdowns have made them want to move away from where they currently live or change where they want to move to. Seventeen percent of respondents say school shutdowns have made them like where they live more.

How do you feel about the City and County response to the pandemic? Let us know — send us an email at pgarcia@ktsm.com.

Latest Headlines