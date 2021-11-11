1 dead after Wednesday evening crash involving pedestrian in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Clint.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 12900 block of Alameda in Clint, about a motor vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian.

When deputies arrived they found the man dead on the scene, and the driver of the vehicle there as well, after trying to render aid to the man.

The surrounding roads were closed for nearly four hours as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators continue to work the case, and will provide updates as information warrants.

