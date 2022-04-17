EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit is looking into the cause of a midnight Sunday wreck that killed one person.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., EPPD officials say a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Diana and US54 in Northeast El Paso.

Police confirm that one person is dead, however they have not released any other information on the crash.

Look for updates as law enforcement officials provide more details, both here on KTSM.com and during our Sunday newscasts.

