EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been killed and another has been seriously injured in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood, police said.

The alert from the El Paso Police Department came out at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South M Mellnik Drive in front of J.M. Whitaker Elementary School.

Police did not release additional information.

KTSM is following the story and will provide updates here as more information becomes available.