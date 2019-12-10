1 dead, 1 hospitalized after chain-reaction crash knocked them off I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed and another is in the hospital after they were thrown off Interstate 10 following a series of car crashes.

The El Paso Police Department said in a news release Carlos Lechuga, 35, died from injuries he sustained after dropping about four stories from I-10 near Americas at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 9. Hector Mendoza, 33, was also thrown off the freeway and is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a tractor-trailer stalled in the right lane of the exit ramp and was partially in the right lane. Lechuga and Mendoza arrived to help the driver and parked a GMC Sierra in front of the tractor-trailer.

A Cadillac Escalade driven by Martin Castaneda, 22, was “weaving in and out of lanes” when it struck the tractor-trailer, which hit GMC Sierra sending it into both men.

“Both were thrown off the overpass and fell approximately four stories,” police said in the release.

The men were taken to Del Sol Hospital where Lechuga later died.

Castaneda was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No charges have been announced by the police.