1 additional virus death, 461 new COVID-19 cases reported

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reported one additional virus related death and 461 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

According to county officials, the death toll in El Paso County is now at 924.

There are currently 86,172 total positive cases in the borderland, and 37,267 of those are reported as active.

As of today, there are 905 patients hospitalized with the virus, 317 in the ICU, and 214 patients are on ventilators.

So far, 47,397 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pushing for legal cannabis in Texas

UTEP suspends football activities, remainder of season in doubt

Former nurse shares her experiences on COVID-19

Small Business Saturday

Mobile morgues moving

Local student raises money for COVID response organizations

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link