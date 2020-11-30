1 additional virus death, 461 new COVID-19 cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reported one additional virus related death and 461 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

According to county officials, the death toll in El Paso County is now at 924.

There are currently 86,172 total positive cases in the borderland, and 37,267 of those are reported as active.

As of today, there are 905 patients hospitalized with the virus, 317 in the ICU, and 214 patients are on ventilators.

So far, 47,397 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

