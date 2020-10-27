Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Social media scams have cost consumers $117M already this year – here’s what to look out for
Video
Top Stories
Skinwalker Ranch: Possibly the spookiest place on Earth
Top Stories
State, federal governments surge resources to El Paso as hospitals reach capacity
Video
Man allegedly threw infant to her death after argument, Las Vegas police say
Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge
Local school districts suspend athletics at request of El Paso County due to COVID-19
Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Top Stories
Update: One man dead in Far East El Paso crash
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Polar front will plunge Borderland temperatures
Top Stories
Colder weather is coming our way. Are you ready?
Top Stories
Celina’s Friday Forecast
Weather on the go: Canadian cold front drops temperature highs
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat before we see winter weather
Celina’s Thursday Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
WAC releases NM State basketball schedules
Top Stories
Local school districts suspend athletics at request of El Paso County due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19
Video
Dalton hurt as Cowboys blown out at Washington
Rising FC edges Locomotive FC in Western Conference Final penalty shootout
Charlotte upends UTEP with second-half surge, 38-28
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Bat to the Bone
Veteran’s Voices 2020
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Top Stories
Diocese of El Paso limits church gatherings, closes churches until Nov. 8
Top Stories
UTEP ranked among the best online colleges in Texas
Books are Gems bolstered by $10,000 El Paso Electric donation
Fred Loya Light Show canceled due to safety concerns
Video
DEA Tip of the Week: National Take Back Day offers opportunity to properly dispose of medications
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Veteran’s Voices 2020
Living Local
Posted:
Oct 26, 2020 / 08:25 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2020 / 08:25 PM MDT
KTSM Video Center
Veteran's Voices 2020
Video
El Paso hospital capacities strained due to COVID-19 surge
Video
Local school districts suspend athletics at request of El Paso County due to COVID-19
Video
60-year-old El Paso woman with virus fearful she'll need to go to the hospital as capacities reach 100 %
Video
Woman comes forward with possible lead for missing soldier
Video
El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19
Video
More El Paso News