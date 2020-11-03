Turkey Trot Community Galley

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Livestream saves pregnant pigs from barn fire in New York
Video
Top Stories
US postal service ordered to check for delayed ballots in key battlegrounds
Top Stories
‘Vote and get home,’ anxious voters say on Election Day
Walmart Supercenter on Alameda to close at 2pm on Tuesday, will reopen Thursday morning
Sun Metro offering free rides to polling sites on Election Day
Here’s why you should always close the toilet lid before you flush
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
El Pasoans asked to drive carefully in icy conditions
Top Stories
Weather affects road conditions
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Update: One man dead in Far East El Paso crash
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Celina’s Election Day Forecast
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to rise above average.
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected Thursday before a cold front arrives
Celina’s Monday Forecast
Weather on the go: Warmer conditions are expected to take over the Borderland
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat this workweek
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day
Video
Top Stories
Eagles beat Cowboys 23-9 in sloppy battle for first place
Top Stories
Mountain View shuts out San Elizario 24-0 in Saturday matinee
Video
Meet the ‘Fine 9’ players to watch in 2020
Video
#9OT scores, highlights: Week 5
Video
Locomotive FC parts ways with three players
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Bat to the Bone
Veteran’s Voices 2020
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Top Stories
EPISD closes 3 school meal distribution sites due to low use
Top Stories
Shelter pets to elect Animal Services president
Bishop Seitz to celebrate All Souls Day Mass virtually
DEA Tips: Area residents still have opportunity to drop off old, unused medications
Video
44th annual Turkey Trot goes virtual
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Turkey Trot Community Galley
Turkey Trot 2020
Posted:
Nov 3, 2020 / 12:57 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2020 / 12:58 PM MST