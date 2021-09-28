Kids Healthy Weight

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Sweater weather this week as a cold front arrives
Top Stories
Pfizer booster shot to be administered by City of El Paso; FDA does not authorize mixing vaccines
Video
Top Stories
Governor Greg Abbott vows to hire Border Patrol agents if Biden fires them
Video
Bottling company faces challenges getting aluminum for soft drink cans
Video
UTEP’s men’s golf to compete at Mark Simpson Invitational alongside 17 other universities
495 CVS locations in Texas offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot to eligible populations
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Sweater weather this week as a cold front arrives
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: A big drop in temperatures expected this week
Top Stories
Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Scattered storms possible today
Severe Storms Possible Tonight; Even Stronger Storms Thursday Night — Your 9-Day Forecast
Periodic T-Showers Through Monday Morning; Potential Severe Weather Thursday and Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue through the weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chasing his dreams: UTEP’s Cowing one of top receivers in college football
Video
Top Stories
Prescott throws for 3 TDs in first home game since injury, Cowboys beat Eagles
Top Stories
Chihuahuas drop home finale to Skeeters, 4-2
Video
Chihuahuas top Skeeters for third straight win, play final home game of 2021 on Monday
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake
Video
Jones, Packers rally past 49ers for 30-28 win on Sunday Night Football
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Studio 9
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
Top Stories
Breast Cancer Awareness
Top Stories
Pumpkin patch, La Union Corn Maze officially returns Saturday
Grammy-award winning artist Diplo set for El Paso show on September 24
Video
El Paso Ballet Theatre returns to the stage with Bella Noche
SISD educators participate in 2021 Walk for Success event Saturday morning
UFG 2021
Promos
Disney On Ice Ticket Giveaway
La Vina Winery Harvest Wine Festival Ticket Giveaway
Monster Jam Ticket Giveaway
Dia de los Muertos Gala
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kids Healthy Weight
Texas Tech Tuesday
Posted:
Sep 28, 2021 / 11:04 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 11:04 AM MDT