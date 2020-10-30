Sagebrush Church Services

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Kyle Rittenhouse to face homicide charges in Wisconsin after judge OKs extradition request
Top Stories
Walmart puts guns, ammunition back on display at US stores
Top Stories
Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam
CDC lifts ban on US cruises
Video
Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
Playing through! Nearly 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course
Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
El Pasoans asked to drive carefully in icy conditions
Top Stories
Weather affects road conditions
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Update: One man dead in Far East El Paso crash
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures expected to reach seasonal highs after multiple cold days
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Our next cold front expected Sunday
Top Stories
Celina’s Thursday Forecast
Weather on the go: Temperatures will begin to warm quickly for Halloween
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend after winter blast
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
Sports in limbo following El Paso County shutdown announcement
Video
Top Stories
UTEP declines North Texas offer to play in Denton, not worried about future home games
Video
Top Stories
Ysleta ISD allows fall sports to continue playing, winter sports on pause
Video
North Texas, UTEP football game postponed due to COVID-19
Video
Cowboys trade Griffen to Lions for draft pick
Video
UTEP to play North Texas on Saturday without fans due to rising COVID-19 numbers
2020 UFG
Living Local
Bat to the Bone
Veteran’s Voices 2020
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Top Stories
DEA Tips: Area residents still have opportunity to drop off old, unused medications
Video
Top Stories
44th annual Turkey Trot goes virtual
Video
El Paso Long Term Acute Care hospital helping relieve, care for recovering COVID patients
Video
Update: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office cancels drive-up Halloween light show
El Paso strip clubs to remain open after Mayor Margo breaks tie vote
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sagebrush Church Services
Living Local
Posted:
Oct 30, 2020 / 03:38 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2020 / 03:43 PM MDT