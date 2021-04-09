Eco El Paso to host tree planting events on Saturday

A man gives water to newly planted pine tree on the Tree-planting Day near the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace in Pyongyang, on Tuesday, March, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Borderland residents are invited to two tree planting events this weekend as part of Eco El Paso’s Million Trees El Paso program.

Attendees are asked to bring a shovel, work gloves, and must wear a mask to participate.

The first event on Saturday, April 10, will run from 9am to 11am in the 79925 zip code to plant trees at residential homes. Participants will meet at the corner of Elmhurst Dr. and Cielo Vista (1201 Elmhurst Dr.)

The second event on Saturday is from 2pm to 4pm at the Don Haskins Dog Park in West El Paso. This event is in partnership with the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department to plant 15 trees near the dog park to provide more shade to the area. Participants will meet at 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Event coordinators say the two events will likely not last the entire two hours and recommend arriving on-time.

To learn more, click here.

