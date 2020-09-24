Three El Paso schools recognized and honored with National Blue Ribbon Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that three schools in El Paso have received the coveted National Blue Ribbon Award.

Two schools in the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) and one school in the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) were among 367 schools to receive the prestigious award.

The schools that received the award for EPISD included Transmountain Early College High School (TMECHS) and Milam Elementary. In YISD, Desertaire Elementary School earned the prize.

“I’m beyond proud of our teachers and scholars,” said Desertaire Elementary School Principal Beth Harbison. “We are a family of learning, and we appreciate the support from our Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre and the community.

Desertaire is the 12th school in YISD to become a National Blue Ribbon School.

Over in EPISD, this is the second Blue Ribbon for TMECHS and the first for Milam.

“The fact that TMECHS is receiving this coveted award for a second time affirms my belief that we are truly inspiring our students to reach their full potential and that we are preparing them for their next steps in life,” said Principal Barbara Brinkley-Lopez.

Milam Principal Wanda Johnson said the Blue Ribbon reaffirms the school’s motto of “We are Milam.”

“It is more than a motto. It is our call to action to serve the children of the men and women that defend our great nation,” she said, referring to the military parents at the school. “We will use this award to reinforce our unwavering commitment of serving every child that enters our doors.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private K-12 schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Every year the U.S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.

The U.S. Department of Education will formally recognize the 2020 Blue Ribbon Schools during a virtual awards ceremony held on Nov. 12 and 13.