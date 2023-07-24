(LIV Golf) – Playing in his only major this year, Henrik Stenson shot a 2-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 3 under, moving him into a tie for 13th on the final leaderboard at the Open.

It’s the best finish among the 16 LIV Golf League players competing this week at Royal Liverpool.

It’s also the best finish in a major for Stenson since he tied for ninth in the 2019 U.S. Open. The 47-year-old Swedish star had entered this week having missed the cut in seven of his last nine major starts dating back to 2020.

Thanks to his 2016 Open Championship victory, Stenson is guaranteed a spot in the Open field until he turns 60. His exemptions for the other three majors have expired, so the Open may be his only chance to add a second major to his career.

The Majesticks GC co-captain has been trending well recently, with top-10 finishes in two of the last three LIV Golf League tournaments, moving him to 23rd in the season-long points race. He’ll be the defending champion next month at LIV Golf Bedminster, an event he won in his LIV debut last year.

CANTER ‘DELIGHTED’ WITH 68: Stenson’s Majesticks teammate Laurie Canter also played well on Sunday, shooting a 3-under 68 that left him at 2 under for the tournament and tied for 17th. It’s his best result in five career major starts.

Although he’s British, Canter is not exactly comfortable playing in traditional Open conditions.

“I’m not a great links player, not a great wet weather player,” said the 33-year-old from Bath, England, “so to shoot in the 60s, I’m delighted.”

Canter was also delighted to birdie Royal Liverpool’s new par-3 17th in both the third and fourth rounds. On Sunday, he rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on a hole that has drawn mixed reviews.

“Probably the only person who thinks that hole is good fun,” Canter said. “It’s been a great week. Yeah, very, very happy.”

Canter, playing for the Majesticks as the replacement for the injured Sam Horsfield, earned his spot in the field this week via final qualifying. (Click here for more on Canter)

JUST WASN’T CAM’S WEEK: Defending Open champion Cameron Smith finished up a disappointing week with a 2-over 73 that left him at 1 over and tied for 33rd.

Smith’s only round under par came on Saturday when he shot a 68. He was in danger of missing the cut on Friday until he eagled the 18th hole.

“I would have liked to have done a better job at defending it, but yeah, just wasn’t my week this week,” said the Ripper GC captain. “I can’t wait to get back here next year and give it another crack. It’s golf that I’ve learned to love. Can’t wait.”

Although the Australian is one of the game’s best putters, his flatstick betrayed him at Royal Liverpool. He ranked 57th in Strokes Gained: Putting, and actually performed better off the tee and with his approach shots.

“Usually I’m leaning on my putter to make good scores, and this week it was almost the opposite,” Smith said. “A bit of a frustrating week on the greens.”

STAT CATEGORIES

Here are the top-ranking LIV golfers in each key statistical category for the week:

FAIRWAYS HIT: Henrik Stenson, 71% (3rd in field)

DRIVING DISTANCE: Bryson DeChambeau, 305.5 yard average (8th in field)

GREENS IN REGULATION: Abraham Ancer, 72% (T-4th in field)

PUTTING: Louis Oosthuizen, 1.50 average (T-2nd in field)

MOST BIRDIES: Louis Oosthuizen, 15 (T-12th in field)