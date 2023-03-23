Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
61°
Sign Up
El Paso
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022
Top Stories
Black congresswomen push for ERA to be law
Charter super: Pay more attention to exterior, arm …
Video
Christie: ‘Not going to end nicely’ for Trump
Video
Man wrongly accused in Alice Sebold case settles …
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Cooler Tuesday, windy later in week
Video
Top Stories
Rare 5 planet alignment to be visible Tuesday around …
Top Stories
Monday forecast: Warm, calm start to the week
Video
Lighter winds Monday; rare planet alignment Tuesday
Video
Back to the 70s Sunday; 80s by Wednesday
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this …
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
San Eli’s Pepi scores in USA’s 1-0 win over El Salvador
Video
Top Stories
High school soccer playoffs: Area round scores
Video
Top Stories
Key Loco defender out for year with torn ACL
AP source: Texas reaches deal with ex-UTEP coach …
Video
Academy to donate $3,000 to BYAA’s Opening Day
NM State baseball drops series finale to UTRGV
Video
Living Local
Vado Speedway
El Paso ISD Education Minute
Remarkable Women 2023
WinterFest 2022
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Veterans Voices 2022
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Central EP children’s home to expand with 2 cottages
Gallery
Top Stories
City, volunteers target Segundo Barrio, Chihuahuita
Academy to donate $3,000 to BYAA’s Opening Day
Las Palmas Del Sol to host nurse hiring event
Cesar Chavez Day holiday City schedule 2023
Video
The More You Know
Diabetes, Now What? TMYK Phone Bank
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Contests
WinSupply Mother’s Day Contest
Basketball Challenge 2023
Dear Evan Hansen Ticket Giveaway
Chris Botti Ticket Giveaway
Comic-Con Ticket Giveaway
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson talks LIV Golf in Tucson
Top LIV Golf Headlines
Latest from Border Report
Migrants urged not to ride on top of trains
2 migrants found dead in railcar were Honduran men
Videos show Texas trooper chasing driver into Mexico
2 migrants fly into Florida on motorized hang glider
American killed by cartel on Mexico trip remembered
Mexican national sent back on kidnapping charges
VIDEO: Smuggler abandons 1-year-old boy along river
Mexican diplomat: Cartels are criminals, not terrorists
Feds seize 10K doses of counterfeit meds in El Paso
El Paso official ‘offended’ Mayorkas didn’t meet …
Border Report