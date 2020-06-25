Unclaimed million: expiring Powerball ticket was purchased in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– An unclaimed Powerball ticket bought in El Paso and worth $1 million is expiring soon.

A Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn for the January 25 drawing was purchased at Big Savers Market, located at 3630 Alameda Ave Suite B.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-17-36-67), but not the Powerball number (18).

If you have the winning ticket, the deadline to claim the $1 million prize is Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m. local time.

The ticket holder may claim the prize at a claim center by requesting an appointment online at www.txlottery.org/appointment or by calling 800-375-6886. Due to COVID-19, walk-in claims will not be accepted and unscheduled appointments will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

If you’d like to claim your prize by mail, the ticket along with a claim form must be postmarked on or prior to the July 23 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600 Austin, TX 78761-6600

According to the Texas Lottery, a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.