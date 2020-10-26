Local businesses adapt to ‘stay home’ requests

FILE – In this Thursday, June 18, 2020, file photo, a closed sign hangs in the door of The Market, a long-time restaurant and food store located in Larimer Square, that has closed because of the new coronavirus, in downtown Denver. State governments are pushing for help from Congress to fix budget gaps caused by the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdowns. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Small business owners around the community are putting their livelihoods on the line in order to comply with city and county requests to “stay home, work safe.”

Businesses like Salt + Honey, a bakery and restaurant in Ventral El Paso, are closing their doors for dine-in services while still offering carry out, catering and special request services.

“You’ll still be able to order our delicious food online or over the phone,” says owner Maggie Asfahani. “We’re still going to be here to serve you.”

Asfahani, like others, is responding to the recent 300-percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the Borderland. By closing for indoor dining, Asfahani hopes to stymie community spread after Mayor Dee Margo announced last week that about 20 percent of cases are contracted at restaurants.

“We’re just trying to do our part and keep our community safe by shutting down our dining room,” she said. “Believe me, it’s a heartbreaking decision for us, but we’re trying to do what’s best for our community.”

Other El Paso businesses are going one step further, temporarily closing altogether. El Paso institution Kiki’s Mexican Restaurant said it is temporarily closing and will be monitoring the situation weekly to determine when it’s safe to reopen.

Even bigger businesses are choosing to close to help keep customers and employees safe. On Monday, Flix Brewhouse announced that it would not reopen this weekend and will remain closed until the city deems it safe to lift the 10 p.m. curfew.

