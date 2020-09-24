University Medical Center in El Paso offers help for pregnant women during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center of El Paso is encouraging expecting mothers to reach out and ask for help.

UMC launched a new campaign in order to help moms-to-be in getting all the information and help they need to sustain a healthy and stress-free pregnancy.

“When they go to the hospital, there’s talk that there’s a lot of people with coronavirus,” said Rebbeca Mendoza, director of UMC’s Women’s and Teen centers. “Their focus is to stay out of hospitals because they think they’re going to catch the virus.”

Mendoza said that their hospitals are as safe as any other place, if not safer.

She said doctors and staff are making sure moms and babies are in the safest environment at all times.

Dominique Vasquez is a first-time mom who’s in her second trimester. She found out she was pregnant while she was sick with COVID-19.

“I lost my sense of taste and smell, and I thought I was nauseous because of that,” Vasquez explained, adding that she didn’t even suspect she was pregnant.

But once the symptoms of COVID-19 went away, she noticed her nausea persisted.

She said fighting the virus and being pregnant took a toll on her body, as she was immensely exhausted and nauseous.

She consulted her doctor about the risks of her being pregnant while sick with the virus and found out she needed to be cautious about her health.

The Centers for Disease Control stated that pregnant women are at a higher risk of being hospitalized due to the virus, and Vasquez said that she was warned about the fragility of her immune system by her doctor.

She said she was lucky to not have any complications and hopes the rest of her pregnancy will go smoothly.

Mendoza said UMC’s Women’s and Teen Centers offer pregnancy testing and consulting new moms-to-be about what their next step is.

She mentioned they now have their own OB/Gynecologists that are readily available at centers for examinations.

For questions and concerns about your pregnancy, visit UMC’s website or call (915) 521-2220.