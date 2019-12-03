UMC offers financial help for cancer patients undergoing treatment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Undergoing cancer treatment is difficult enough as it is, and University Medical Center is providing patients with a little extra support as they make their way through recovery.

UMC’s Sobreviviendo program offers financial assistance to anyone who can no longer afford to stay on their treatment plan. UMC tells KTSM in the next year it anticipates the program will help up to 1,0000 low-income patients receive life-saving services.

“Besides housing and rental assistance, we also help with co-pays, medical care, or chemo therapy, any transportation that they may need like bus tokens, foster care; we do have patients that are homeless and so we try to find temporary homes for them so that they can recuperate,” Anna Aleman, Program Director for Development and Major Gifts and UMC tells us.

The program was started ten years ago by a small group of oncology nurses and social workers.